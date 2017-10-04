Yogi Adityanath to lead Janraksha Yatra in Kerala Today, Amit Shah cuts short his visit and returns to Delhi

Kannur/Kerala, October 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s scheduled programmes in Mangaluru is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Amit Shah decided to cut short his visit to Kerala and Karnataka and lave for New Delhi.

Amit Shah was going to take part in the Janraksha Yatra in Kerala on 5 and 6 October but unfortunately cut short the trip after receiving a message from the party headquarters. Sanjeev Matandoor said that the party district leaders do not know the reason for this sudden change in plans.

Amit Shah was presumed to address an intellectual meet and hold an initial meeting about the organization of the Parivarthana rally in Bengaluru on 2 November. Sanjeeva Matandoor who is the president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party said that these programmes are postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

In the original programme, Amit Shah was to attend programmes in Mangaluru and then return to Kannur to take part in the yatra that he launched in Kerala on Tuesday. But, these two have been canceled. Elaborate arrangements were made in Mangaluru to welcome Shah.

There were speculations in a section of the BJP that the meetings were canceled as Amit Shah was unhappy with the split among party leaders in Kerala. Amit Shah flagged off the Janaraksha Yatra in Payyanur, Kannur on Tuesday. Amit Shah also smacked out at Kerala’s CPM and accused the arty of supporting political violence in the state. Amit Shah said that “End of CPM will bring the end of political violence and told the BJP workers to end the violence in the state.”

Yogi Adityanath will lead padayatra in Kannur on Wednesday. Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Kannur by 11.30 AM. A BJP leader from Kerala said that “Yogi Adityanath will lead the padayatra for about 10-12 km. He will also address a public meeting in Kannur today evening.” The BJP leader also assured that Amit Shah would return to resume the leadership of the yatra on Thursday.