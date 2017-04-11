Yogi Adityanath’s second cabinet meet orders 18-hour power supply in villages

April 11, 2017 | By :
Yogi Adityanath
A crucial Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Uttar Pradesh Government coordination meeting will take place here today.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 11: The UP Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

“It is the dream of BJP chief Amit Shah and the Chief Minister that every house, every poor and every village get power by 2018,” Uttar Pradesh’s Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Sharma said the BJP government had successfully provided uninterrupted 24-hour power supply at all “shaktipeeths” during the Navratri festival that ended last week.

Besides ordering 18-hour power supply in the villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state, Adityanath has also directed the officials to ensure there is uninterrupted supply to villages from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to ensure that students preparing for the exams are not disturbed.

Fulfilling its promise of waiving off farmersloans, the Adityanath-led government had in the first Cabinet meeting announced a Rs. 36,000-crore waiver package for small and marginal farmers with a land holding of five acres and less. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Want to beat exam stress and anxiety? Here is a handy guide ‘Exam Warriors’ from PM Modi
Karnataka polls: Ahead of official campaign, parties busy shaping strategies
‘Corrupt at all levels’, Karnataka people waiting to oust Congress govt, says Amit Shah
CBSE announces dates for Class 10, 12 exams
BJP Chief Amit Shah terms Karnataka government as anti-Hindu
Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo troubleshoot 2018 bitter start; Nitin Patel gets his pet portfolio
Top