Yogi Adityanath’s second cabinet meet orders 18-hour power supply in villages

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 11: The UP Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

“It is the dream of BJP chief Amit Shah and the Chief Minister that every house, every poor and every village get power by 2018,” Uttar Pradesh’s Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Sharma said the BJP government had successfully provided uninterrupted 24-hour power supply at all “shaktipeeths” during the Navratri festival that ended last week.

Besides ordering 18-hour power supply in the villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state, Adityanath has also directed the officials to ensure there is uninterrupted supply to villages from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to ensure that students preparing for the exams are not disturbed.

Fulfilling its promise of waiving off farmers‘ loans, the Adityanath-led government had in the first Cabinet meeting announced a Rs. 36,000-crore waiver package for small and marginal farmers with a land holding of five acres and less. (ANI)