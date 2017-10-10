Yogi Adityanth government proposes to erect 108 feet statue of Lord Ram on banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya

New Delhi, October 10: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build a 108 feet high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of its plan to showcase Navya Ayodhya. This proposal was Governor Ram Naik as part of the state tourism department’s initiatives to promote religious tourism.

According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, Avinash Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary & Director General

Department of Tourism, Govt. of U.P. made the presentation. The presentation also comprised of information on programmes that were scheduled for Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya on October 18.

The slideshow put the height of the statue as 100 m but the officials said that it was not final. Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma will be present on the occasion. The press release stated that the statue of Lord Ram will be build at Saryughat after clearance from the National Green Tribunal.

Avinash Kumar Awasthi said that this was a concept proposal and the letter to the National Green Tribunal seeking clearance was yet to be sent. The plan also comprises of a Ram Katha gallery on the banks of the river, a multi-purpose auditorium in the Digambar Akhara premises and various public utility services.

For this project, The state government sent a detailed report of Rs 195.89 crore to the Tourism Ministry at the Centre and the Tourism Ministry provided Rs 133.70 crore to the state.

In the programmes on Deepawali on October 18 there is a Deepotsav programme where around 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at Ram ki Paidi, about 2 km from the disputed site. It will be a heritage walk through Ayodhya, a Shobha Yatra to exhibit the arrival of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and a symbolic rajyabhishek that means coronation.

Afterwards, the Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath would lay the foundation stone of various projects for development in Ayodhya. Ram Naik and Yogi Adityanath will also perform aarti at a new ghat of the Saryu river. The artists from Indonesia and Thailand will also stage the Ram Leela there.