Yogi government In Uttar Pradesh considering to abolish schemes of the previous regime

Lucknow, Apr 19: Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government is considering to discard the schemes introduced by former Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The schemes include Samajwadi Smartphone Yojana, Janeshwar Mishra Gram Yojana and Lohiya Aasra aur Aawaas Yojana.

The much popular Samajwadi Smartphone Yojana promises the people free distribution of smartphones. More than 1.4 crore people – most of them youth – had registered online for the scheme.

The eligibility condition for applying for the scheme had to be residents of Uttar Pradesh, above 18 years of age and finished high school. Besides, the applicant’s family income had to be below Rs. 6 lakh per annum.

The former Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government had said that the phones would be distributed in the second half of 2017.

Now, the ban of the schemes comes after the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to shed the ‘Samajwadi’ prefix from all the projects initiated by the previous regime.

Samajwadi Ambulance Swasthya Sewa and the Samajwadi Pension Scheme are among those in line for a change of name under Yogi Adityanath government.

However, this is not for the first time that the state is going to witness politics over names.

The erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre and the Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state had indulged in a war of letters over the use of “Samajwadi” in the ambulance scheme.

The then Congress-led Central Government had even threatened to withdraw funding for the scheme if the prefix was not removed from its name.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) government on its part decided to run the scheme from its own resources.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, had argued that the word “Samajwadi” was mentioned even in the preamble of the country’s constitution and hence should not be linked with any party politics.

After assuming office in 2012, the Akhilesh Yadav government had rechristened eight districts named after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ideologues.

The Samajwadi Party government had also decided to restore the name of the state’s prestigious medical university as King George’s Medical University (KGMU) that the erstwhile Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party government had named as Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Medical University.

The sensitivity over the name is, however, not a state-specific phenomenon.

Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre too has renamed a number of central schemes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ideologues.

These include – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (for Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojana), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (for JNNURM) Rural Eletrification Scheme), Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (for Indira Awas Yojana), Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Yojana (for National Urban Livelihood Mission) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana (for National Skill Development scheme) to name a few.