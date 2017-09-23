Yogi Government to provide home for every poor by 2022 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Varanasi/ Uttar Pradesh, September 23: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government for its policies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government is interested in developing rural sector of the state.

Adityanath said that his government is working towards giving a home to every poor man by 2022. Adityanath further said that the UP government is going to give shelter to 9.7 lakh poor people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Rs 1.20 lakh is being given to every person in the rural area, while Rs 2.50 lakh is been provided to every individual in the urban area under the scheme.

#LIVE — Pashudhan Arogya Mela is a big initiative by PM Narendra Modi. UP Government working for the poor: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/OihP7m5hib — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 23, 2017

He further described ‘Pashu Arogya Mela,’ a big initiative for Uttar Pradesh that was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “For the first time, animal health fair is being organised in the Uttar Pradesh and this could have been possible only because of Prime Minister Modi. Our farmers will benefit from this ‘Pashudhan Arogya Mela’,” he said.

He further apprised that Prime Minister Modi also distributed the certificates to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi laid foundation stone for toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Shahanshahpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of State for Rural Development Mahendra Singh and BJP State Unit President Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present during the function.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a direct train service to Vadodara and also unveiled the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul and the Mahamana Express. This train will connect Varanasi with Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

(ANI)