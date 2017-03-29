‘Yogi Yug’: Sultan Ahmed Rizvi portrays life of UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a drama

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, March 29: Playwriter and artist Sultan Ahmed Rizvi is all set to perform a play on Yogi Adityanath comprising his journey from Gorakshpeeth to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He has already started working on this. ‘Yogi Yug’ or the ‘Yogi Era’ is the title of the drama. This drama will show the real life of the human being in Yogi Adityanath.

Sultan Ahmed Rizvi has observed him very closely for the fulfilment of his playwriting. Adityanath’s Guru Mahant Avedanath had a very intense relation with him. Even the two has even tried to find a solution to the Ayodhya dispute. Rizvi said that he did not succeed in finding a solution. He has closely studied the journey of Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur to becoming the Chief Minister. He would be presenting his play within a period of six months.

Rizvi said that he would try to complete the drama in about six months. After its completion, he would arrange an exclusive show for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After watching the drama, if the CM says ‘OK’, Rizvi would present the “Yogi Yug” on various forums. He is also planning to enter in filmmaking later.

Who is Yogi Yug writer Sultan Ahmed Rizvi

Sultan Ahmed Rizvi is living in Lucknow. He spent four decades in Gorakhpur. They have seen that Hindus and Muslims equally take care of the Gorakhnath temple. He also had seen and experienced the way in which Yogi Adityanath keeps his relationships with others. According to his observation, no Muslim who approached Yogi Adityanath, for solving his/her problems has never been disappointed. Both Ram and Rahim live together in the temple premises. There exists an atmosphere of goodwill, love and brotherhood everywhere. Whether the person is a Hindu or a Muslim, Yogi Adityanath would have looted his love. Sultan Ahmed Rizvi wants to show all these aspects in the play.

Sultan Ahmed Rizvi is a well-known name in the entire Hindi literature. There was a time when he was in the spotlight of performing arts of Gorakhpur. In the 80s and 90s, Gorakhpur had seen many of his plays as well as paintings. So far he has written 87 plays, out of which 84 has been staged. ‘Yogi Yug’ would be his 88th drama. In 1971, he had started his career as a stenographer in the irrigation department in Gorakhpur. He retired from service in 2005 and moved to Lucknow in 2006.