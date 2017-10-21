Yogi’s UP is still in the 18th century: Officers and bureaucrats are to act as slaves before MPs and MLAs

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up with a new directive for all state-level officers. While meeting or welcoming MPs and MLAs, officers and bureaucrats need to stand up with joined hands. This is to be repeated at the time of departure.

Attention! In Yogi’s UP, all officers must stand up with joined hands before MPs, MLAs https://t.co/1ToJN8BEuy — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 21, 2017

The purpose of the new directive, as claimed by the Yogi government, is that lawmakers and legislators are superior to all and they need to be respected.

The direction issued by UP Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar says that action would be taken against those who fail to obey the order.

The rule is applicable to all officers in UP, including collectors, cops, and local chiefs.

Following the complaint raised by MPs and MLAs, claiming that officers hardly pay any attention to them and also dismiss their orders at times, Yogi government took this step.

The directive adds that if officers find it difficult to work as directed by MPs and MLAs, they are free to speak about their issue, but in a polite manner.

UP govt. issues directive asking all govt. officials to stand up if a minister, MP or MLA walks in | @qazifarazahmadhttps://t.co/6tmSSOOnTY — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 20, 2017

Officers need to respond to all letters sent by public representatives, and their calls must be answered.

One more thing, officers are barred to go to government-funded events as chief guests.

The rule, however, has been objected by the opposition.