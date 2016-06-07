Yolanda Hadid flaunts bikini body at 52

Los Angeles, June 7 : TV personality Yolanda Hadid showed off her curves while having some fun in the sun.

The 52-year-old stripped down to a black bikini as she enjoyed her exotic vacation at the beach in Tahiti on Sunday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

❤️Body Scrub, Body Care………. #NaturalHealing #Tahiti #Summer A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 5, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

The mother of three shared on her Instagram account several photographs from her holiday.

In one of them, she posed with her hands on her cheek. She appeared to be make-up free and her hair was parted on the middle. She covered her body with scrub as part of her body treatment. “Body Scrub, Body Care. Natural healing, Tahiti, summer,” she captioned the image.

Yolanda then recreated her daughter Gigi Hadid’s beach pose.

❤️Looking into a happy & healthy future, never looking back……… #IslandLife #Intentions #MagicMorning A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 5, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

She was seen standing on the branch of a palm tree with one hand on her head and the other on her hip. She donned a plunging white long dress.

“Looking into a happy and healthy future, never looking back. Island life, intentions, magic morning,” she wrote.

She also uploaded a photograph of herself placing her hands palm-to-palm while closing her eyes and sitting in front of her hotel room, which appears to be in the middle of the ocean.

“Always believe in your angels,” she captioned the photograph with the sunset in the background.

