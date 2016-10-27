‘You are going to look your best If You work with Karan Johar’:  Anushka sharma

Mumbai, Oct 27 : Actress Anushka Sharma says one doesn’t need to pay attention to looks when working with filmmaker Karan Johar in a movie.

“I am someone who don’t pay so much attention to how I am looking I get so involved in what I am doing so I over look that. When you’re working with Karan Johar and (designer) Manish Malhotra you can just focus on acting because you know every frame you are going to look good,” Anushka told IANS.

The actress added “that is the beauty of working with Karan Johar you are going to look your best.”

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which also stars actor Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, delves upon the complexities of unrequited love.

The film, which is slated to release on Friday, traces the journey of Ranbir’s character as an aspiring singer and his relationships at different points of time.

The 28-year-old actress, who made her acting debut in Bollywood withthe blockbuster “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” in 2008.

The actress is coming from an army background and had absolutely no Bollywood backing. She made it big in Bollywood on her own says actresses coming from non filmy back ground have their own challenges.

“I think everything has its own pros and cons. I feel there is a great sense of achievement coming from a non filmy background. But when you are going through a low phase you don’t have anybody to advice you because your parents possibly cant advice you on that,” she said.

Anushka added: “Because they are outsiders when you have to figure it out for yourself its not easy. Having said that people who come from industry they have their own challenges.”

–IANS