You can book Maruti Baleno RS through online now

Mumbai, Feb 27: India’s largest Automaker Maruti Suzuki India today said that it has opened online booking for its upcoming performance-oriented hatchback Maruti Baleno RS.

The Car, which is to be sold under its premium Nexa chain, is set to be launch in India on March 3, the company said in a statement.

The Maruti Baleno RS can be booked online through the www.Nexaexperience.Com with an initial payment of Rs 11,000, the statement added.

The Maruti Baleno RS comes as a follow-up to the now-very-popular Maruti Baleno hatch which is also sold through the NEXA showroom.

The vehicle will be launched in only one variant and comes with a 1-litre booster jet direct injection turbo petrol engine, designed to deliver 102 hp and up to 150 Nm of torque, with direct injection resulting in a nice boost in low-end torque. International carmakers Volkswagen and Ford already utilise the same technologies for their own hot hatchbacks.

Maruti Suzuki India said its newcomer, Baleno RS, will have safety features, including pedestrian safety, side impact, frontal offset impact and dual airbags, among others.

The Maruti Baleno RS is being launched as a single variant, and inside it will get a SmartPlay Infotainment system. The car will get rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, with its lightweight engine, will likely offer a power-to-weight ratio of more than 100 hp per tonne, and the same engine may also come to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Maruti Ciaz soon.

Apart from the engine, the new Baleno RS also gets a sportier grille and front and rear bumpers, along with underbody spoilers on the front, sides and rear.

The Baleno RS is also curvier than the Baleno, with black alloy rims. In terms of safety, the car will come with the side and frontal-offset impact protection, ISOFIX child safety seat mounts, pedestrian safety, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

While the company will only announce the exact price only on the launch day, it is expected to be priced at a premium over the existing Baleno currently tagged between Rs 5.11 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh across petrol and diesel variants.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading at Rs 5,998.85, down 0.59 percent from its previous close on BSE.