You can book your LPG Cylinder through WhatsApp soon

New Delhi, June 07: Booking LPG cylinder through your WhatsApp! Good idea na? In this digital age, it is not a big task.

Soon, you can start booking your LPG cylinder on WhatsApp. The Central Government, which had made gas booking easy has now decided to make the process easier.

The Government agencies are in touch with the various gas agencies across the country to get the scheme implemented.

LPG can already be booked via phone and SMS. Introducing WhatsApp booking will make the process easier.

So far the response has been positive. The scheme which will first be introduced in Uttar Pradesh will spread across to other parts of the country soon, sources also indicated.

