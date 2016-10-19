You Can Endorse Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton on Facebook now

October 19, 2016

New York, Oct 19: Facebook on Wednesday rolled out a new feature which lets users endorse US presidential candidates — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and even third-party candidates like Jill Stein and Gary Johnson.

To activate this feature, go to any candidate’s Facebook page. Click “Endorsements” in the left-hand column and add your own endorsement.

Facebook’s Help Centre has detailed instructions on how to make endorsements, Tech Crunch reported.

Users can choose to make endorsements public to everyone, who visits the candidate’s page.

“You can also make your endorsement (visible) only to your friends and family,” the report added.

Facebook also added an “Issues” tab to the candidates’ pages.

It allows candidates to list directly in search results their positions on a variety of issues.

