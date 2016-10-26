You can now make Video Calls through Hike Messenger

New Delhi, Oct 26 : India’s first homegrown messaging app hike messenger on Wednesday launched video calling feature for its users.

Video calling — the beta version of which was rolled out in September this year to a select set of less than a hundred thousand users — will now begin to roll out to the entire user base, starting with Android users this week.

“We see India as primarily a sight and sound market and we believe video calling will have a large impact on how people communicate inside of hike,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, hike messenger, said in a statement.

With the video calling feature, users on hike can also see a live video preview of the caller before answering the call.

The feature has been built for a reliable and high quality video experience that works even under challenging network conditions, including good quality 2G.

