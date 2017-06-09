You can now pay traffic fines through Paytm

Indian electronic payment and e-commerce company Paytm on Wednesday launched a convenient mode on its platform for payment of traffic fines.

The service is currently introduced in Mumbai, Pune, and Vijayawada and will be expanded to other states and cities very soon.

According to the company statement, Vehicle owners can now log on to Paytm Application, tap on ‘Traffic Challan’, enter their vehicle number and after verifying the details, proceed to pay the challan (fine).

A digital invoice will be generated and the customer’s surrendered documents will be dispatched via postal service by the regarding police department.

“Traffic Challan payments in India largely happen at select counters and in cash. We are glad to partner with the state traffic police departments to enable challan payments on the go,” said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President of Paytm, in a statement.

