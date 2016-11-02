‘You have no shame ?’, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi asks Cops

New Delhi, Nov 2 : “You have no shame?” Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked a police officer for detaining the family of a retired soldier who committed suicide here.

Seated on a chair at the Mandir Marg police station, Gandhi threw the question at a visibly uncomfortable police officer who was trying to explain the reason why the Congress leader had been detained after he tried to meet the family of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal.

Gandhi asked the officer if the police did not feel ashamed to detain Grewal’s family, which alleged that they were manhandled by policemen at the hospital before being brought to the same police station.

“If you can arrest a veteran’s family, arrest me also,” Gandhi said. “How can you arrest a veteran’s kin?”

At a later stage, Gandhi told the officer to “at least let the veteran’s family go”.

Grewal committed suicide here on Tuesday evening demanding the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme.

–IANS