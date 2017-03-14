You know you work for a fascist, right? Indian-American woman tells White House secretary

New York, March 14: An Indian-American woman came under fire from social media users for asking White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inflammatory questions after confronting him in a mobile store and later accusing him of making racist threats.

In a post on Medium, Shree Chauhan (33), whose Twitter bio says she is an Education advocate, said she saw Sean Spicer in an Apple shop in Washington DC and normally she would not approach any public figure like this but said she felt obliged to do so because she was so angry about President Donald Trump’s actions.

In a video posted by her, Shree Chauhan can be seen asking, “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too just like the President? What can you tell me about Russia? You know you are a fascist right? You work for a fascist. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about destroying our country? Do you feel good about the decisions you are making? Do you feel good about lying to the American people?”

Spicer can be seen ignoring her questions, smiling and saying thank you, apart from at one point saying, “It’s a great country that allows you to be here.”

In her post, Chauhan admits that she was not polite to the spokesman when she approached him but was also stunned by the boldness of having her citizenship threatened on camera.

She said, in her post, that after going over and over again on the video she realised that Spicer’s response when he tells her, “It’s such a great country that allows you to be here,” was “racism and it is an implied threat.”

“Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government,” she said in her post.

“I watched the video over and over again. I had other people watch it. I watched it with the sound off so I could watch Mr. Spicer’s lips and make sure words match up with the consonants I thought I heard. I watched it with the volume all the way up with my eyes closed,” she said.