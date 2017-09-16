You will soon land in jail, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswamy warns TTV Dinakaran

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 16: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy announced at a public meeting yesterday that “Dinakaran says he will send us packing home but he himself is sure to end up soon in maamiyar veedu (prison).”

According to reliable sources, while speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Edappadi K Palaniswami did not spare the Opposition Leader M K Stalin stating that even his father M Karunanidhi did not trust Edappadi K Palaniswami to make him the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president despite being unwell himself.

After Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized strongly against the VK Sasikala family, said that their efforts to capture the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the government would not succeed and all the doors are firmly shut. Edappadi K Palaniswami further said that “Amma’s soul will not forgive anyone who has acted against the interest of the party. Even Dinakaran will not be spared by her soul,” said while while claiming that his government would complete it’s term.

According to media reports, Edappadi K Palaniswami added that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a party which stitches up alliances with others based on the good they bring to the state perhaps a reference to the recent speculation on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam teaming up with the Bhartiya Janta Party for future polls. He further said that “Stalin did not even earn his father’s trust and that is why Karunanidhi made him only the working president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Now Stalin wants to earn the trust of the people which will not happen.”

The expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinkaran on Friday claimed that he would send the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government packing by next week and ruled out any truck with the rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.