You won’t complain if you actually know why Renuka Chowdhary laughed at PM Modi

February 9, 2018 | Published by :

If you thought Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary was being silly laughing at Narendra Modi in the parliament, then you are the one to be corrected. In his thank-you speech to the parliament, he made a rather grave slip of tongue regarding Shimla treaty by stating ‘Indira Gandhi signed Shimla treaty with Benazir Bhutto in 1972’ when it actually wasn’t Benazir Bhutto. The treaty was signed in Shimla, by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the then President of Pakistan, and Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India.

