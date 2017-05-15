Young boy cries in devastation as Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen retires from the Spanish Grand Prix just one lap into the race

Madrid, May15:After a slow start to the 2017 Formula One season, Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen finally seemed to have found his groove as he claimed his first podium finish at the Russian Grand Prix. But things did not go as planned for the Finn at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was forced to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix just one lap into the race after his car was nudged into Max Verstappen’s car by Valtteri Bottas on Turn 1 after the steering column broke. While Raikkonen will certainly want to move on from this race and get ready for the Monaco Grand Prix, it was a special day for Thomas Danel, a six-year-old Ferrari fan.

As Raikkonen climbed out of his Ferrari car, Formula One Management’s world feed, used by broadcasters around the world, showed a devastated young boy, decked out in Ferrari gear with his mother, in tears in the grandstand.

Despite that crash, the young Ferrari fan’s mood was lifted after Raikkonen’s teammate Sebastian Vettel overtook Bottas later on in the race. Little did young Danel know that his day was about to get a lot better.

Formula One officials contacted Ferrari before dispatching staff to the grandstand to invite the boy and his family down to the Formula One paddock as he got to interact with Raikkonen and take pictures. He also received a Ferrari cap from “The Ice Man”.

The boy’s father said: “This has been the most fantastic day for us. We could not believe it when they came to get us and took us to Ferrari. This is great for fans like us, it really makes F1 and all of its people come alive. Brilliant!”