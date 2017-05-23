Young elephant plays football with plastic container blocking road in Assam

Guwahati, May23: Imagine telling your boss that you’re late to work because… a young elephant was playing football on the road! That’s the exact reason why traffic in Assam was halted for at least 30 minutes as a young wild elephant enjoyed a leisurely game of football with a plastic container.

Hilarious footage captured by Akshay Gogoi on May 8 shows a young elephant kicking a container around, happy as you please, as cars wait in the background for him to finish his game. As it becomes obvious that the tusker would remain oblivious to their plight, a number of cars turn around, probably to take another route. The elephant continues with his merry game. It is unclear where exactly in Assam the video was shot, but it’s definitely worth a watch.

Watch the entire clip below: