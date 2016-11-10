Young happy, middle-aged unhappy with demonetisation: IB survey

November 10, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, November 10: 60% of 45-60 year-olds critical of PM’s demonetisation move, reveals IB survey.

Soon after the government made the announcement of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the Intelligence Bureau carried out a snap poll to gauge the mood of the nation.

Here are the results of the poll:

— People in the age group  25-30 are happy with the decision. The IB report suggests that 80 per cent of the people welcomed the decision. The introduction of digital transactions such as PayTM and Ola Money also pleased the younger generation.

— Sixty per cent in the age group  45-60 were critical of the decision, but welcomed the move as it would root out black money.

The results of this snap poll were collated and submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday night, a day before PM Modi left on his three-day visit to Japan.

Tags:
Related News
I.T notice may land in doorstep, if you deposited Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation
Economic Survey: Demonetisation led to rise of financial saving
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Demonetisation anniversary: Congress, BJP cyberwar over note ban, Rahul calls it a tragedy
A year after note ban, Arun Jaitley says it a watershed moment in the history of Indian economy
Demonetisation an organised loot, Bullet train an exercise in vanity, GST a complete disaster: Dr Manmohan Singh
Top