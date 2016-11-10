Young happy, middle-aged unhappy with demonetisation: IB survey

New Delhi, November 10: 60% of 45-60 year-olds critical of PM’s demonetisation move, reveals IB survey.

Soon after the government made the announcement of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the Intelligence Bureau carried out a snap poll to gauge the mood of the nation.

Here are the results of the poll:

— People in the age group 25-30 are happy with the decision. The IB report suggests that 80 per cent of the people welcomed the decision. The introduction of digital transactions such as PayTM and Ola Money also pleased the younger generation.

— Sixty per cent in the age group 45-60 were critical of the decision, but welcomed the move as it would root out black money.

The results of this snap poll were collated and submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday night, a day before PM Modi left on his three-day visit to Japan.