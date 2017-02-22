Young Indian travellers becoming more spontaneous; Here is why

New Delhi, Feb 22: According to the findings of a new study, young Indian travellers are becoming more relaxed in planning trips as is evident from the last minute bookings being made over the past year.

The study Conducted by online travel portal Make My Trip, noticed that an increase in the number of bookings made merely just a week before the trips, indicating an emerging trend of unrehearsed bookings.

Previously, a study conducted by Hotels.com found that Indian travellers are becoming more spontaneous because of the use of Mobile Phones.

Lack of Travel Plannings:

“Young Indian travellers are very unplanned, as demonstrated by the surge in last minute bookings. The lack of planning reflects in the data. More unprepared plans have been made with 81 per cent of the domestic bookings happening within a month and 36 per cent of international bookings happening within a week of travel,” the study says.

The study conducted by the portal between July and December last year, based on the bookings made on the Website of Makemytrip.

The study attempts to deduce the consumer behaviour trends in the travel space, by comparing the same with the same time-period last year.

Indian travellers now increasingly comprise of younger people with 17 per cent of them being in 18-24 year age group compared to 12 per cent last year, One of the major findings of the study says.

Increase in repeat individual travel:

Another finding of the study has also reveals that an increase in repeat individual travel while registering a significant number of bookings made online.

“57 per cent more customers travelled in the second half of 2016 as compared to the same time period in 2015 with 56 per cent of all customers using the app for all their bookings, witnessing an almost 1.7 times growth from 33 per cent last year,” found the survey.

Destinations like Thailand, Singapore and Dubai continue to be the top travelled international destinations among Indian travellers, while popularity of places like Maldives, Warsaw and Seychelles is on the rise.

The preferred domestic destinations remained as Kerala, Andamans, Goa and Himachal Pradesh, according to the findings of the study.