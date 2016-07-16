Young ones, Youthfulness, Tenderness attracts living minds, like Burhan Wani, a celebrity terrorist

Srinagar, July 16: Burhan Wani is the latest topic among the numerous stories emerging from Kashmir everyday.

Here is the story of a terrorist, turned celebrity after his death.

When the Indian army killed Burhan, it triggered mass protests.

Apparently, over 50,000 people were gathered at the time of his funeral procession, to mourn on his death.

The death of Burhan, stirred the minds of Kashmir.

It actually lead to the civil and political unrest of the land.

Many have been killed in several clashes with armed forces.

The famous Amarnath Yathra was hindered.

Whatever stories came out, unfolded the influence and public acceptance Burhan has gained in the wounded minds of Kashmir.

Burhan was born in an affluent family.

His father was a school headmaster and his mother is a postgraduate who teaches Quran.

According to sources, he had joined Hizbul Mujahideen, at the age of 15, while studying in class X.

He allegedly had certain bitter experiences from the Indian Army, which lead him to join the terrorist group.

His elder brother Khalid Wani was beaten, their bike was destroyed and they were compelled to buy cigarettes for the soldiers.

Following this incident, he took up arms against India.

Within no time he was rose to a higher grade.

He was the first among militants who appear on the social media challenging the Indian Army.

His face and talks actually made the Kashmiris believe in being rebellious for their rights.

And it was what others called terrorism.

Burhan became the face of militancy, an inspiration to the youth in Kashmir.

He has recruited more than a hundred new faces to mujahideen.

Burhan was capable enough to bring the Indian terrorists and the Pakistani terrorists under one viewpoint.

His acceptance among the public transformed into a severe security threat, when the Indian Army is considered.

Khalid Wani, who had gone to the forest to meet his brother, was killed, in April 2015.

Before his death, Khalid had to experience the aftermath of his brother Burhan being a celebrity terrorist.

According to his younger brother muzaffar, Khalid was not shot.

But Khalid’s head was hammered with the stock of a rifle.

Reportedly, Burhan;s funeral procession had brought most of the Kashmiris to the street.

Burhan was considered as one of the most influential recruiters among the militant groups.

Wani’s Heroic image

Eventhough the Indian Army calls him a terrorist, Burhan is still a hero in the oppressed hearts of Kashmir.

For them, he died for them, for a right cause of their freedom and for their peaceful life.

As reported by Times of Islamabad, the forces led by Narendra Modi are deliberately attacking them on a regular basis, to kill the Kashmiri Muslim youths.

According to sources, Burhan’s corpse was wrapped in Pakistani flag and he was buried as such.

Wani still lives in the injured lives of Kashmir.

It may result in the rebirth of hundreds of Burhan Wanis.

Hope, let him reborn, but never as a terrorist.