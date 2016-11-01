Young woman from Mumbai gang-raped while looking for house in Amboli

MUMBAI,Nov1: A young woman has alleged that she was gang-raped while house hunting in Mumbai’s Amboli area on Monday. Seven people have been arrested.

The woman has said in a police complaint that her husband and she were at an apartment which they were looking to rent when she was assaulted.

She said there were seven men at the flat. When three took her husband out outside, the remaining four raped her, the woman has told the police.

A case has been registered at Amboli police station and 7 accused have been arrested.

The woman has been sent for medical examination