Youngster posing as student passes lewd comments at two women at IIIT Kanpur campus

LUCKNOW,Sept27: A week after 22 second-year students were suspended for ragging freshers in IIT Kanpur, an incident of molestation of two students in the institution has surfaced.

The incident dates back to September 17. However, it only came to light when it went viral on social media on Monday.

Around 5 pm on September 17, a youngster, posing as a student of the institution, passed lewd comments at two women. The women strongly objected to it and reported the matter to the authorities.

Following the incident, the perpetrator was apprehended by male students and security guards of the institute, IIT-Kanpur administration on Tuesday said based on the report by its Security Office.

The IIT Kanpur administration also said the culprit had been identified and a FIR was registered against him with the local Kalyanpur police station.

According to Institute authorities, “When the accused was subjected to security check, he failed to show his ID. Consequently, he was then handed over to the police outpost in charge in IITK,” said deputy director, IIT-K, Prof Manindra Agarwal.

He added that following the directives of Institute Administration and senior police officials, duty assistant security officer, chairman, security advisory executive committee, security officer and students went to Kalyanpur Police Station to lodge a FIR in the incident. They recorded their statement as well,” stated Prof Agarwal.

“The investigation into the matter is already on. The youth does not belong to IIT-K but lives in close vicinity of the institution,” he said.