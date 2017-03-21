Youth arrested for posting ‘objectionable photo’ of Uttar Pradesh CM

Lucknow, March 21: A 25-year-old youth was arrested in Ghazipur, in Uttar Pradesh for uploading an objectionable picture of Yogi Adityanath, hours after he was sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on a fake Facebook account, police said.

Badshah Abdul Razak, a resident of Professors Colony in Ghazipur district uploaded the image on Sunday night and it was circulated on social media, police said.

Abdul Razak, forged the identity to create the account.

Ghazipur District magistrate Sanjay Khatri and senior police officers had to rush to the neighborhood as the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a youth outfit founded by Yogi Adityanath, started gathering in protest.

Tensions ran high as the family and friends of Abdul Razak and locals from the area came face to face with the Yuva Vahini (HYV) members.

A police party raided Badshah Abdul Razak’s house and later arrested him.

During interrogation, Badshah Abdul Razak admitted to uploading the image to Facebook, inspector Surendra Kumar Pandey said.