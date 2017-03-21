Youth arrested for posting ‘objectionable photo’ of Uttar Pradesh CM
Lucknow, March 21: A 25-year-old youth was arrested in Ghazipur, in Uttar Pradesh for uploading an objectionable picture of Yogi Adityanath, hours after he was sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, on a fake Facebook account, police said.
Badshah Abdul Razak, a resident of Professors Colony in Ghazipur district uploaded the image on Sunday night and it was circulated on social media, police said.
Abdul Razak, forged the identity to create the account.
Ghazipur District magistrate Sanjay Khatri and senior police officers had to rush to the neighborhood as the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a youth outfit founded by Yogi Adityanath, started gathering in protest.
Tensions ran high as the family and friends of Abdul Razak and locals from the area came face to face with the Yuva Vahini (HYV) members.
A police party raided Badshah Abdul Razak’s house and later arrested him.
During interrogation, Badshah Abdul Razak admitted to uploading the image to Facebook, inspector Surendra Kumar Pandey said.
Police teams stayed the whole night in the area and police patrolling was tightened in the district.
Badshah Abdul Razak was produced in the court on Monday that sent order him in police custody.
The 44-year-old head priest of Gorakhnath temple Mahant Yogi Adityanath was on Sunday sworn-in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a brute majority in India’s largest state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s choice of the chief minister has raised eyebrows, as Yogi Adityanath who has always taken a hard line on Muslims, who account for 19.6 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s population.