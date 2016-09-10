Youth electrocuted and three injured at Pawan Kalyan rally site

September 10, 2016

Kakinada, Sep 10: One youth was killed and three others were injured in separate mishaps at the site of the public meeting addressed by Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan here, police said.

The meeting was held at JNTU Grounds here.
N Venkata Ramana, a native of Kuyyeru village of Kajuluru mandal, died of electric shock. The 22-year-old fell from a sunshade and came in contact with a live electrical wire, police said.

Three persons were injured when the tree branch on which they were sitting near the grounds came crashing down due to overload, they said, adding the trio was rushed to Kakinada General Hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

