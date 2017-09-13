Youth for Change’ sweeps Delhi University, Congress backs NSUI success in DUSU polls 

New Delhi, September 13: Making a stunning comeback in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), leaving two for its rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is linked to the BJP. The ABVP, which held three posts in the outgoing panel, has kept the posts of Joint Secretary and Secretary.

According to reports, The student election victory was seized by top Congress leaders who held it up as a sign of the party’s revival and a fadeout of “Acche Din“.

The NSUI has won the DUSU president post for the first time since 2012

The union described it as a “major comeback” and said that the mandate was a clear indication the student fraternity have “restored their faith in the Congress and our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi”.

Several Congress leaders, starved of any good news on the election front these days, tweeted on the result.

“After Rajasthan, Punjab, now NSUI’s win in Delhi student polls proves that the youth have rejected Modiji’s false promises of acche din,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The ABVP has been dominating the Delhi University elections for the past few years in a straight contest with the NSUI. Last year, the ABVP had won three posts while NSUI was able to get a foot in by winning one post – that of joint secretary.

The outgoing DUSU president is ABVP’s Amit Tanwar. An ABVP member, reacting to the turnaround, said: “We were in the union for four years. These are dirty tricks by the Left and NSUI. The Left put out dummy candidates to help the NSUI win.”

The Delhi University boost for the Congress comes after its disappointment at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, where the Left alliance won all four seats, defeating the ABVP. Bleakly for the Congress, more students voted for NOTA or None of The Above than the NSUI.