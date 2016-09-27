Youth front activists beat ten stray dogs to death in Kottayam

Kottayam/Kerala, September 27: Politicians of Congress Youth Front (Mani) in Kerala beat ten stray dogs to death, tied their bodies to a pole and paraded them to protest against growing ‘stray dog menace’ in the state.

The incident took place on Monday in Kottayam. Responding to Union MinisterManeka Gandhi’s criticism of culling of dogs in the state, the protestors took dead bodies of the dogs to a post office and demanded to parcel them to her, reports indianexpress.com.

As per reports, president of the youth front, Saji Manjakadambil said that its members only targeted the ‘dangerous dogs’.

A case has reportedly been registered by Kottayam West police for cruelty towards animals. Kerala has seen mass culling of dogs in recent past as people allege that their growing numbers have turned into a serious threat to the population.