 Youth from West Bengal, suspected to have been electrocuted for stealing wires,dies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU,August23: A 20-year-old youth from West Bengal, who was initially suspected to have been lynched on Monday night near Kundalahalli Lake, southeast Bengaluru, was in fact electrocuted, police said on Tuesday .

A water supply unit owner and his associates allegedly administered Basheer Shiek, 20, and his two associates, Ajmal, 21 and Hafeez Ulla, 22, electric shocks thinking that they were stealing wires from pumphouse. Ajmal and Hafeez, who have suffered burns, are undergoing treatment.

Marathahalli police said they’re ragpickers and residents of Kundalahalli. The trio was caught by unit owner Vasudeva Reddy and others who accused them of stealing wires used in pumpsets. The incident came to light on Monday night after residents alerted police. Reddy and his gang managed to catch them in the morning and locked them up in the pumphouse.

They gave electric shocks to Basheer who died at the spot. Reddy, his associate Syed Ulla, a native of West Bengal, and two others from Bihar have been named as suspects in the FIR. They are absconding,” deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) Abdul Ahed said. Ajmal was found lying at the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hafeez Ulla, who had managed to go to his make-shift tent, was later shifted to a hospital after police traced him with the help of locals. Hafeez alleged that Reddy and others tortured them in the room and gave electric shock to Basheer.

Police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder based on the complaint filed by Hafeez.