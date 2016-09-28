Youth wing of BJP, ABVP protests at Techno India NJR Institute of Technology over anti-India slogans 

Rajasthan, September 28: The youth wing members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Wednesday staged protest at Techno India NJR Institute of Technology after some Kashmiri students allegedly raised ‘anti-national’ slogans. The protesters also criticized Pakistan’s support to terrorists creating problems in India. They chanted pro-India slogans.

According to sources from the institute, a few Kashmir students had raised ‘anti-India’ slogans and spoke against the national feelings about the Uri brave hearts, reports abplive.in.

“Few Kashmiri in this hostel were raising anti-India slogans. This is not the first time that this has happened.

We tried to sort things out but they are adamant,” said a protestor.”Few students raised pro Pakistan and Anti-India slogans, we tried to stop them but they did not. Moreover they said that 17 was a less number more of your army men should have died.

This is why we are now protesting,” said another protestor. 18 soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Uri area of Baramulla district earlier this month on 18 September.

It has been reported as “the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir in two decade Militants stormed an Army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) and carried out the attack.