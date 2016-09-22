UP youths send PM Modi letter written with their blood, urges for firm action against Pakistan for Uri attack

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), September 21: As the whole nation is infuriated over the recent Uri terror attack in which 18 soldiers lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of young people from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district adopted a queer way to express their anguish and sent a letter written with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take stringent action against Pakistan.

“Shahido ko insaaf chahiye”, “Nawaz ko hosh me lao”, “varta nahi jung chahiye”, “UN me Nawaj ki speech ke baad kuch to karo” and other messages were written in their letters.

Four heavily armed militants had stormed the battalion headquarters of the Army in Uri, close to the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours on Sunday, killing 18 jawans and injuring more than 20 other personnel. In the encounter, the security forces neutralized all of them within hours.

The terrorists, who attacked the military base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, belonged to Pakistan’s banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Prime Minister Modi assured the nation that those behind this will not go unpunished. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also branded Islamabad as a terrorist state.

In a series of tweets after the attack, the Prime Minister said: “I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished”.

He added, “We salute all those martyred in Uri. Their services to the nation will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved families (of the Army jawans)”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his address at the 71st UNGA in New York on Wednesday glorified Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was slain by the Indian security forces in an encounter, and branded him as a young leader saying that he has become the face of the Kashmiri movement.

“Burhan Wani, the young leader murdered by Indian forces, has emerged as the symbol of the latest Kashmiri intifada, a popular and peaceful freedom movement, led by Kashmiris,” said Sharif.

He said Pakistan fully supports the demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination, as promised to them by several Security Council resolutions and urged the United Nations to intervene and assist in solving the Kashmir dispute.

“The Security Council has called for the exercise of the right to self- determination by the people ofJammu and Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite held under UN auspices. The Security Council must honour its commitments by implementing its own decisions,” he said.

He further demanded an independent inquiry and a UN fact finding mission to investigate the situation in Kashmir.

Wani (22) was killed by the Indian security forces in an encounter on July 8. He was prolific on social media and used the same to reach out to the youth while spreading the message of jihad.

His killing triggered massive protests in Kashmir that injured hundreds of civilians as well as security personnel.