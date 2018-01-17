Youtube just changed eligibility criteria for monetization

B’lore, Jan 17: The Youtube has changed its eligibility requirement for monetization, which may be a major setback for the small-time players, who are making money out of their channel.

“Starting today we’re changing the eligibility requirement for monetization to 4,000 hours of watchtime within the past 12 months and 1,000 subscribers. We’ve arrived at these new thresholds after thorough analysis and conversations with creators like you. They will allow us to significantly improve our ability to identify creators who contribute positively to the community and help drive more ad revenue to them (and away from bad actors). These higher standards will also help us prevent potentially inappropriate videos from monetizing which can hurt revenue for everyone, said Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer and Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer in Youtube creator blog.

Youtube is set On February 20th, 2018, as a deadline for the implementation. “On February 20th, 2018, we’ll also implement this threshold across existing channels on the platform, to allow for a 30 day grace period. On that date, channels with fewer than 1,000 subs or 4,000 watch hours will no longer be able to earn money on YouTube. When they reach 1,000 subs and 4,000 watch hours they will be automatically re-evaluated under strict criteria to ensure they comply with our policies. New channels will need to apply, and their application will be evaluated when they hit these milestones,” the blog said.

Back in April of 2017, Youtube set a YPP eligibility requirement of 10,000 lifetime views. While that threshold provided more information to determine whether a channel followed Youtube’s community guidelines and policies.

Youtube said that the payment till the new criteria roll out will be paid to the partners. “Though these changes will affect a significant number of channels, 99% of those affected were making less than $100 per year in the last year, with 90% earning less than $2.50 in the last month. Any of the channels who no longer meet this threshold will be paid what they’ve already earned based on our AdSense policies. After thoughtful consideration, we believe these are necessary compromises to protect our community,” it said.