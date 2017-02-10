YouTube Go beta app hits Google Play Store in India

New Delhi , Feb10:Google has released the YouTube Go beta app in India. The app is currently in beta version, and so officially it is still unreleased on the Google Play Store. Those who have signed up for the beta version of the same will be able to get access to the same.

YouTube Go is designed to help users save videos to their mobile devices for offline viewing and reduce data consumption. The highlight of the app is that it allows users to download the video in low-quality mode for offline viewing. The apps also displays mobile data that will be consumed while streaming and downloading the video. YouTube Go automatically limits the video quality to 640p.

There are two options available “basic” and “standard”, and neither of this allow users to watch the video in “720p” and “1080p”. This means you have to settle for low video quality. However, you can always switch to the YouTube app for that. The idea behind the app is to help users save on their mobile data charges.

Google announced YouTube Go at an event in India last September, but the official release has taken sometime. The app has been designed keeping in mind the Indian users, given the inconsistent and poor connectivity in remote parts of the country. The app description says “a brand new app to download, enjoy and share videos…bind data udae!”

Some of the features of the YouTube Go include: A new preview function where users will get a quick preview of the video they are watching, before deciding if they should watch it or save it on the app.

The Homescreen on YouTube Go will show popular and trending videos from close-by when a user opens the app. YouTube Go will also show the amount of data the app requires before one decides to save the video or watch it.

The app will let users share videos with friends who are closeby, a feature which might appeal to many in India. Google says the app relies on WiFi direct to transfer the data and won’t need any internet access. Users can find their friends via Bluetooth on the phone and then share videos straight from the YouTube Go app.

YouTube Go supports a number of languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam and Indonesian.