YouTube launches Kids app in India with parental control

NewDelhi,Nov9:YouTube announced the launch of YouTube Kids in India, an app designed keeping children and parents in mind. The free app makes exploring videos easier for kids, and is available on Google Play and Apple App store in India starting today, the company said.

YouTube Kids app has ‘larger images’ and ‘bold icons’ making it easier for ‘little thumbs’ to navigate through the content; along with voice search functionality. YouTube Kids and learning creators adding new shows as well. Kids can now browse channels and playlists in four categories- Music, Shows, Learning and Explore.

“These include new learning shows from ChuChuTV and Kids TV, a new season of “Cat & Keet”, a popular chase comedy show by Toonz Animation, the Gummy Bear song in Hindi, and a new season of Appu – The Yogic Elephant. We’ll also be bringing in new guest-curated playlists from educators, celebrities, trusted names and other parents in the coming weeks,” said a spokesperson from YouTube.

Parental Control features of the YouTube Kids app include,’Search settings’ that allow parents to decide the search parameters. A ‘timer’ to limit kids’ screen time by sounding an alert.

‘Sound settings’ allow for mute functionality to block background noise while allowing the visuals to play. ‘Passcode and restriction control’ on certain content is also possible. ‘Cast’ feature allows support for Chromecast, Apple Tv, game consoles or a smart TV, the company issued in a press release.

“India already has a very diverse and rapidly-growing creator base for kids and learning, with content in this category growing 100% year over year. YouTube Kids comes to India at a great time for millions of Indian families, as it provides children access to content that will enrich their lives and create new opportunities for learning. It also provides the perfect platform to showcase India’s incredibly vibrant, growing community of content creators, from animation studios to edutubers.” said Malik Ducard, YouTube’s Global Head of Family and Learning.