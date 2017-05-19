YouTube makes its mobile live streaming feature available for all users having verified accounts.

NEW DELHI,May19: Right at the time of its I/O 2017 developers conference, Google-owned YouTube has made its mobile livestreaming feature available for all users having verified accounts.

As reported by Android Police website, the feature was found via the Floating Action Button (FAB) when the YouTube app is opened. Tapping on the button leads users to a screen where they are shown two options – Record a video or Go live.

Interestingly, YouTube’s help page still says that users need to have over 1,000 subscribers to be able to access the feature.

Under the page’s ‘Requirements for YouTube Live’ section, a text snippet has been mentioned that reads, “Confirm that your channel is verified and that you have no live stream restrictions in the last 90 days.” A note below it says, “For YouTube live on mobile, your channels must have over 1,000 subscribers.”

For those unaware, to stream live videos from YouTube’s mobile app, it’s required for the user to have at least 1,000 subscribers. Before that, this limit was 10,000 subscribers.

YouTube gives a sneak peak of its upcoming website design

Earlier this month, Google revealed that it’s working on a revamped layout for its YouTube video sharing website, based on Material Design guidelines.

The new website is cleaner with flat tones and a minimalistic theme. A new dark mode has also been shown as part of the website’s visual overhaul. Other improvements include changes to different sections such as search, channel pages and theatre mode.

Unfortunately, the new website was accessible in an opt-in preview sign up process, which was closed within hours of its unveiling.

The company says that it has removed visuals that could distract users from browsing or viewing video content. The new design of YouTube also aligns with different Google platforms, including YouTube’s mobile app.

The new dark theme is aimed to reduce the glare, letting users view “true colours” of the videos they watch. The theme not only makes the background Black, but removes the White colour from the sidebar as well. The redesigned site and dark theme are built using Polymer framework.