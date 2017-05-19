YouTube makes its mobile live streaming feature available for all users having verified accounts.
NEW DELHI,May19: Right at the time of its I/O 2017 developers conference, Google-owned YouTube has made its mobile livestreaming feature available for all users having verified accounts.
As reported by Android Police website, the feature was found via the Floating Action Button (FAB) when the YouTube app is opened. Tapping on the button leads users to a screen where they are shown two options – Record a video or Go live.
Interestingly, YouTube’s help page still says that users need to have over 1,000 subscribers to be able to access the feature.
Under the page’s ‘Requirements for YouTube Live’ section, a text snippet has been mentioned that reads, “Confirm that your channel is verified and that you have no live stream restrictions in the last 90 days.” A note below it says, “For YouTube live on mobile, your channels must have over 1,000 subscribers.”
For those unaware, to stream live videos from YouTube’s mobile app, it’s required for the user to have at least 1,000 subscribers. Before that, this limit was 10,000 subscribers.
