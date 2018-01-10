YouTube reprimands vlogger Logan Paul for filming dead body

| By : Web Desk

California, January 10: Logan Paul, a famous YouTube personality was at the receiving end of Netizens’ ire when he posted a video of a dead body. Logan was touring in Japan when he recorded the video; he came across the dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest popularly known as the suicide forest. The video which was uploaded on 31st December drew severe criticism and swift backlash.

Though the face of the dead body was blurred, the video disturbed many. Logan Paul later deleted the video from channel his channel and issued apologies but the post was viewed by millions by then.

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: “That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.” — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what’s going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

YouTube condemned the incident by posting a series of Tweets. The website assured the members of the online-streaming platform that it is investigating the matter. YouTube also announced that the policies of the website would be tightened in the near future to avoid such incidents and also apologized for not acting immediately.

Logan Paul is an American actor and vlogger; he joined YouTube in 2015 and within 2 years he garnered over 15 million subscribers.