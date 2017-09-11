YouTube star, PewDiePie, uses the “n-word” while playing a video game live

NY,Sept11:The world’s highest-paid YouTube star, PewDiePie, has used the “n-word” during an online broadcast.

The 27-year-old Swede – real name Felix Kjellberg – could be heard using the racial slur while he was playing a video game during a live streaming.

After using the term, he apologised and said: “I don’t mean that in a bad way.”

He has previously had to defend himself over allegations of anti-Semitism, and was suspended from Twitter for making jokes about so-called Islamic State.

PewDiePie has more than 57m subscribers on YouTube.

He amassed his following by posting recordings of himself playing video games and providing commentary.

In February, some of his videos were found to contain Nazi references or anti-Semitic imagery, which resulted in Disney cutting ties with him.

He is reported to have made $15m (£11m) through YouTube last year – he gets billions of views per month and generates vast amounts of income from advertising.

He had been associated with Disney via Maker Studios, a company with a network of YouTube stars.

‘Insane claims’

In February, Disney said that while Mr Kjellberg had a reputation for being provocative and irreverent, some of the videos he made were “inappropriate”.

In one of the controversial videos, Mr Kjellberg paid two people through a crowd-sourcing website to hold up a sign which read “Death to all Jews”.

PewDiePie accepted the material was offensive, but said he did not support “any kind of hateful attitudes”.

He said that the anti-Semitism claims were “insane” and “unfair”, adding: “I am sorry for the words I used as I know they offended people.”

YouTube cancelled the release of Mr Kjellberg’s new series Scare PewDiePie 2.