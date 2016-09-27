Yudh Abhyas – 2016, a two-week long joint Indo-US military exercise a great success

New Delhi: A two-week long joint Indo-US military exercise, focusing on counter-insurgency and anti-terror operations, in Uttarakhand’s Chaubattia forest has been very successful, the Army said on Tuesday.

The exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas – 2016’, which concluded today, was carried out as part of efforts by both the strategic partners to enhance overall defence cooperation.

The exercise included a Company Group from an Infantry Battalion of Indian Army and fifth Battalion of 20th Infantry Regiment of the US Army.

In his remarks at the end of the exercise, Major General Thomas James of US Army said army to army relationship between India and the US has never been so stronger and that the exercise provided a great way to enhance interoperability.

The combined exercise was “undoubtedly, an unprecedented success”, the Army said.

The exercise was the 12th in the Yudh Abhyas series, which started in the year 2004 under US Army Pacific partnership programme. It had participation of about 225 personnel of the US Army and similar strength of Indian Army.

Over the years the two countries have decided to progressively increase the scope and content of the combined exercise.

The exercise provided an ideal platform for the personnel of the two countries to share their experiences on counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations, especially in the mountainous terrain, the Army said.

Major General RK Raina, in his address, said both countries are faced with similar challenges from the “divisive” forces of extremism and international terrorism and that the synergy achieved would enable both sides to operate together, if the need arises.