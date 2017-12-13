Yuvi turns 36, Sania Mirza tweets ‘you are finally growing up now’

New Delhi, Dec 13: Yesterday, the Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 36. Wishes poured in from everywhere. Among them, the funniest post came from Tennis star Sania Mirza. She wished Yuvraj Happy Birthday commenting that Yuvi is finally growing up. “Happy wala birthday mottuuuuu you are finally growing up now..

Happy wala birthday mottuuuuu 🍰 🎂 you are finally growing up now … #inspirationalfriendforever… https://t.co/IDr5nWCRbF — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) December 12, 2017

Many many happy returns of d day 2 u @YUVSTRONG12 Paa G. U r One of d best inspirational cricketer India 🇮🇳 has ever produced 🙏😊 May God always bless u wit loads of happiness nd success 👍 #legend pic.twitter.com/R9Rr7eZt9j — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday to this amazing human being….have great day and even better year…posted this pic to make u feel younger😉😉😉@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/D5KsAzeswD — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday my brother @YUVSTRONG12, full power to you this year! Have a great one ahead. pic.twitter.com/Su0qXf02iQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2017