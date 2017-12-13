Yuvi turns 36, Sania Mirza tweets ‘you are finally growing up now’

December 13, 2017 | By :
Yuvi turns 36, Sania Mirza tweets 'you are finally growing up now'. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi, Dec 13: Yesterday, the Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 36. Wishes poured in from everywhere. Among them, the funniest post came from Tennis star Sania Mirza. She wished Yuvraj Happy Birthday commenting that Yuvi is finally growing up. “Happy wala birthday mottuuuuu you are finally growing up now..

Manoj Tiwary wished, “Many many happy returns of d day 2 u Paa. U r One of d best inspirational cricketer India has ever produced. May God always bless u wit loads of happiness nd success.

Parthiv Patel tweeted “Happy birthday to this amazing human being….have great day and even better year…posted this pic to make u feel younger.”

Top