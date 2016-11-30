Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Chandigarh

Chandigarh,Nov30:Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony at the Dera of Baba Ram Singh, -a Chandigarh Gurudwara selected by the bridegroom’s mother, Shabnam Singh. The ceremony ended with a grand langar and the cricketer shared his first picture as a married man at 5pm, captioning it, “Starting a new innings today!”

So Keen that her son tie the knot before his 35th birthday, doting mum Shabnam had picked out the wedding date. Invites, sent out to Yuvi’s teammates and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featured caricatures of Hazel in cricketing gear with “I love cricket” speech bubbles and catchy captions including ‘Yuvraj Hazel Premier League’.
 Meanwhile, Virat Kohli told the media on Tuesday morning, “A nice programme has been planned for this evening and all the boys will be present. We have a chance to celebrate,” referring to his team’s victory over England in Mohali.
The English team was reportedly keen to witness the ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’. “We had heard about the food, drinks, Punjabi music, and we are having a ball here already,” tour manger Andy Thompson said, admitting that he was also a part of the pre-wedding celebrations.
