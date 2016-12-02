Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech named Gurbasant Kaur after wedding

Chandigarh.Dec2:Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s first wedding, done according to Sikh rituals in Chandigarh, is over. The couple has now reached Goa for wedding no. 2 which will take place according to Hindu rituals on December 2. And then, they would be in Delhi for a star-studded wedding reception in Delhi which may be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

But in the middle of this hectic schedule, it has come to light that the actor’s name has been changed. She has been christened Gurbasant Kaur after the couple’s wedding at the Dera of Baba Ram Singh, about 40 km from Chandigarh. According to reports, the change caught people’s attention when Balvinder Singh, who performed the rituals, addressed Hazel as Gurbasant Kaur during the wedding ceremony. Yuvraj and Shabnam are ardent followers of Baba Ram Singh, who reportedly suggested Hazel’s name change.

Though Yuvraj and his mother are followers of Singh, the cricketer’s father Yograj Singh gave a miss to the wedding in Chandigarh as he didn’t want it to take place at the Dera. Yograj Singh did attend other festivities including the cocktail party in Chandigarh.

But, for those who have known Hazel for a long time, her changed name might come as a surprise as she was the one who raised her voice against racial discrimination based on her name just a few moths back. An employee of a money transfer company had refused to offer her services as Hazel’s name sounded un-Indian to him. Even Yuvraj supported her then and tweeted, “We all are human beings. Is that not enough? Racial discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Here are some pictures of newly wed couple Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech

Starting a new innings today ! Thank you for your love please bless the couple @hazelkeechofficial ❤️? A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:10am PST