Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge to tie the knot

Mumbai,Dec6: BollywoodLife reported about the alleged cloeseness between the former star cricketer of Indian team Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India girl Sagarika Ghatge. It is now reported that the two are next in line after much talked about wedding of another star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh with actress Hazel Keech. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Zak, as he is affec tionately called, has proposed Sagarika Ghatge for marriega. And she has apparently said Yes! If this turns out to be true, fans and B-town awaits another crossover wedding between a cricketer and an actress. Wonder what’s gonna be the fate of another love story between a cricketer and a film star in the form of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Considering they have been going strong and were inseparable at Yuvraj’s wedding and later were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash.

Talking about Zaheer and Sagarika’s love affair, it is merely four months old and they were spotted together for the first time during Yuvraj and Hazel Keech’s wedding. From what we know, the couple met through common friends, sparks flew and they hit it off immediately. They have been often spotted together at social events and parties since then. “The two are going strong. They attended Yuvraj-Hazel’s Goa wedding as well as a high-profile event in Jaipur together,” revealed a source.