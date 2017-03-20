Zakir Naik asked to appear before National Investigation Agency.

New Delhi, Mar. 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday issued a notice asking controversial Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) Zakir Naik, to appear at the NIA Headquarters on March 30.

Earlier on March 14, the NIA had issued a notice to Naik and ordered him to face interrogation. Naik, however, did not acknowledge to the notice.

The IRF, managed by Naik, last year moved an appeal seeking directions against the ban imposed on it by the Central Government.

The Delhi High Court, however, on March 16 rejected the plea by Naik-led IRF against an instant ban and freezing of accounts of the organisation. The court said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sufficient material for the immediate ban.

Last year on November 15, the Centre had banned the IRF for five years after declaring it as an “unlawful association” under the anti-terror laws, and the NIA followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19.

The foundation had first come under the scanner after the terrorist responsible for Dhaka attack in 2016, in an online post had said that he was inspired by Naik’s speeches. (ANI)