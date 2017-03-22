Zakir Naik refuses to appear before NIA, rebuffs summons

New Delhi, March 22: Founder of Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) Zakir Naik refused to be present at the National Investigation Authority (NIA) Headquarters in association with a case filed against him under the anti-terror law.

The development came after the National Investigation Agency has dispensed a notice asking Naik to be present before the NIA Headquarters.

Reportedly, Naik’s lawyer has said that his client Zakir Naik has not accepted any summons yet and hence he is not likely to be present before the NIA.

“If the summons is not served upon him according to law, then there is no service of summons on him till today,” Naik’s lawyer M Solkar said.

Earlier on March 14, the NIA had emanated a notice to Naik and ordered him to face interrogation. Naik, however, did not answer to the same.

The IRF, managed by Naik, moved a petition seeking directions against the ban imposed on it by the Central Government, last year.

The Delhi High Court rejected the plea by Naik-led IRF against an immediate ban and freezing of accounts of the organisation on March 16. The court said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ample stuff for issuing an immediate ban.

Last year on November 15, the Centre had banned the IRF for five years after declaring it as an “unlawful organisation” under the anti-terror laws. The National Investigation Agency has followed up with raids on its premises in Mumbai on November 19.

The foundation had first come under the scanner after the terrorist held for Dhaka attack in 2016, in an online post had said that he was motivated by Naik’s lectures. (ANI)