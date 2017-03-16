Zakir Naik says ‘I am a messenger of peace, not a Terrorist’
After a long time, breaking his silence on a wide range of allegations made against Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the Peace TV owned by him, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik (His Full Name) said on Thursday that he is not a terrorist but one person who spreads the message of peace.
Zakir Naik was reacting to the Central Government’s 5-year ban against his institution – the Islamic Research Foundation – and freezing of its bank accounts.
In an interview with Malay daily, ‘Sinar Harian’ at its Karangkraf office in Shah Alam, the 50-year-old founder of the Islamic Research Foundation supremo said, “I have never done a mutiny or conducted any terrorist activities against humans in all my life. I only preach a message of peace to people.”
“In certain quarters who do not want peace in this world. So, they make groundless allegations against me,” Zakir Naik added.
Speaking on a 5-year ban on his institution Islamic Research Foundation and prosecution on terrorism charges, Dr.Zakir Naik said, “I ask the Indian government to prosecute me in an international court in anywhere the World or in Malaysia.”
The response from Zakir Naik came after the Delhi high Court’s decision to dismiss his plea and ruling that the Central Government’s decision to ban Islamic Research Foundation was taken to safeguard the sovereignty of the Country.
The Delhi High Court, while delivering its order, said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sufficient evidence materials for imposing the ban.
Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had summoned Dr. Zakir Naik to appear before it on March 14 in connection with the ongoing probe against him.
Zakir Naik, Islamic Research Foundation, Islamic Research FoundationEducational Trust and others have been booed by the National Investigation Agency under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), criminal conspiracy (120-B) and Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.
