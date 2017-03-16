Zakir Naik says ‘I am a messenger of peace, not a Terrorist’

: Indian Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik, the founder of Peace TV channel, who is under the eye of the investigation agencies over alleged terror-related activities, has denied all such allegations and claimed that he is instead a messenger of peace.

After a long time, breaking his silence on a wide range of allegations made against Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the Peace TV owned by him, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik (His Full Name) said on Thursday that he is not a terrorist but one person who spreads the message of peace.

Zakir Naik was reacting to the Central Government’s 5-year ban against his institution – the Islamic Research Foundation – and freezing of its bank accounts.

In an interview with Malay daily, ‘Sinar Harian’ at its Karangkraf office in Shah Alam, the 50-year-old founder of the Islamic Research Foundation supremo said, “I have never done a mutiny or conducted any terrorist activities against humans in all my life. I only preach a message of peace to people.”

“In certain quarters who do not want peace in this world. So, they make groundless allegations against me,” Zakir Naik added.

Speaking on a 5-year ban on his institution Islamic Research Foundation and prosecution on terrorism charges, Dr.Zakir Naik said, “I ask the Indian government to prosecute me in an international court in anywhere the World or in Malaysia.”

The response from Zakir Naik came after the Delhi high Court’s decision to dismiss his plea and ruling that the Central Government’s decision to ban Islamic Research Foundation was taken to safeguard the sovereignty of the Country.