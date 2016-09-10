Zakir Naik’s NGO gave Rs 50 lakh to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Islamic Research Foundation, the NGO run by Salafist preacher Zakir Naik who is under the scanner for allegedly inspiring terrorists, confirmed it had made a Rs 50 lakh donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in 2011.

The Congress owned up the donation, but claimed that the money did not come to RGF but to an allied entity, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and that the same was returned to IRF “some months ago”.

However an IRF spokesman quoted Naik and said the money had gone to RGF and not the charitable trust and, also, that they had not received the refund yet. “May be, they are planning to return but we have not received anything yet,” he said. “We donated 50 lakh to RGF in 2011.

“But the donation to RGF is just one of the several donations we make to NGOs of similar nature for education of the girl child, higher education in medicine, medical surgeries etc,” the IRF representative said.