NewDelhi, Nov15: Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation banned as “unlawful” organization under UAPA for five years with immediate effect.

According to sources in the home ministry, there was a solid case for proscribing IRF based on inputs and material shared by the Maharashtra government and the central intelligence agencies.

There are FIRs against Naik and other IRF members under Section 153A and 153B of IPC in 2 police stations of Mumbai, 1 in Kerala and two in Sindhudurg. There are several of Naik’s speeches compiled by Intelligence Bureau (IB) including where he extolls Osama bin Laden, claiming that 80% of Indians had not been Hindus as Muslims could have converted them “if we wanted” by sword, justifies suicide bombings, claims Golden Temple may not be sacred as Mecca and makes objectionable comments against Hindu gods. Most of these speeches form the content on Peace TV, a part of which was put together by Mumbai-based Harmony Media Pvt Ltd that once had Naik and his wife as directors. Large money transfers have been detected from UK-based charity IRF International, run by Naik to Harmony Media.

As per the Cabinet note proposing action against IRF, which incorporated legal opinion favouring a ban on the NGO for disturbing communal harmony and attempting forced conversions, Naik has been promoting enmity between religious groups and inspiring Muslim youth in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.