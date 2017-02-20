Zakir Naik’s NGO money trails leads ED to Pakistan, Dawood

New Delhi, Feb 20: Was the controversial preacher a part of the hawala racket being masterminded from Karachi?

Security agencies monitoring Karachi-based businessmen close to D-Company and a `terror outfit masquerading as charitable and social organisation’ for funding Mumbai-based IRF.

Three days after controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s chief financial officer Aamir Gazdar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering , the trail has led the sleuths to Pakistan and the D-Company.

In what could turn out to be a massive hawala racket in India, the ED is probing a few businessmen in Karachi, known to be close to Dawood, who have purportedly “moved” large amounts of money into Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation accounts.