Zen Mobile announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone – Admire Star – at Rs 3,290

Mumbai, Sep 12: Zen Mobile, an Indian mobile manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone – Admire Star – at Rs 3,290. The device features Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and comes with a 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor and a 4.5-inch FWVGA display.

For camera lovers the Zen Admire Star sports a 5 megapixel rear camera and 1.3 megapixel selfie camera. The camera comes loaded with features like panorama capture.

Sadly this phone is not a 4G device but offers a 3G dual-SIM setup and packs in a mere 512 MB RAM and 8GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32GB.

The device also comes with a 2000 mAh battery and extra features like flip to mute, contact blacklist, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and an SOS feature that allows users to send location details to 5 pre-defined numbers at the time of emergency.