Zen Mobile announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone – Admire Star – at Rs 3,290

September 12, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 12: Zen Mobile, an Indian mobile manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone – Admire Star – at Rs 3,290. The device features Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and comes with a 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor and a 4.5-inch FWVGA display.

For camera lovers the Zen Admire Star sports a 5 megapixel rear camera and 1.3 megapixel selfie camera. The camera comes loaded with features like panorama capture.

Sadly this phone is not a 4G device but offers a 3G dual-SIM setup and packs in a mere 512 MB RAM and 8GB internal memory that is expandable up to 32GB.

The device also comes with a 2000 mAh battery and extra features like flip to mute, contact blacklist, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and an SOS feature that allows users to send location details to 5 pre-defined numbers at the time of emergency.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Watch out India LG K7i , latest smartphone can keep mosquitoes away for just Rs 7,990
Apple iPhone8
Google pays $3 billion to Apple per year to remain as default search engine on iOS
 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was allegedly seen catching fire in a video inside a shop in Bengaluru
Samsung is all set to launch the next smartphone in Galaxy Note 8
Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990
Xiaomi to launch its Mi Max 2 smartphone in India on July 18 for under Rs 20,000
Top